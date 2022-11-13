BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.