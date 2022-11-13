BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
