BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

