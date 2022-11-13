BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
