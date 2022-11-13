Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BTT opened at $21.06 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

