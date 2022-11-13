Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BTT opened at $21.06 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
