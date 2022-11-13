Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

