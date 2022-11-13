BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

