BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MHN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
