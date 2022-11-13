BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MVT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
