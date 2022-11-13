BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MVT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.