BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.