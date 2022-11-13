BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BHV opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

