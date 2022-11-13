BMO Capital Markets Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$14.75

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

