BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$183.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $122.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

