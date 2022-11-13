BMO Capital Markets Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

OTC:CPLFF opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

