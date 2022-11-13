BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

