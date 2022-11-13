BMO Capital Markets Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 894.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

