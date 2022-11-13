BMO Capital Markets Trims 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Target Price to $35.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

NMTR stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 24.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.