BMO Capital Markets Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

