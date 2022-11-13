BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $278.48 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion and approximately $918.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $278.48 or 0.01683166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,649 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,974,823.7941059 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 283.1499611 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1137 active market(s) with $1,015,056,741.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

