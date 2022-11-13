BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the October 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
LEO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 137,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.53.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
