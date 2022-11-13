BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a growth of 170.3% from the October 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 137,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 39.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

