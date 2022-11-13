Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,015.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,806.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

