Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the October 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,522.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYDGF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.25. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $172.45.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

