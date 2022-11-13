Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAK. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE BAK opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Braskem has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.67). Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

