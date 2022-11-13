Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €13.80 ($13.80) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €11.10 ($11.10).
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
About Brembo
