Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €13.80 ($13.80) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €11.10 ($11.10).

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

