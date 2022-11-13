Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 7,184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.16. 4,877,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

