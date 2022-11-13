Bridgeworth LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 808,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

