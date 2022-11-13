Bridgeworth LLC Has $396,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.