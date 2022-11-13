Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,200,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

