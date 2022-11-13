Bridgeworth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,224. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.