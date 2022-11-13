Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,417. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

