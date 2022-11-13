Bridgeworth LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

