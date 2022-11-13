Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,794,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

