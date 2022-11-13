Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,794,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.