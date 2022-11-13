Bright Green Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 14th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Bright Green’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Bright Green Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bright Green has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Green Company Profile
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
