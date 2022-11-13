Bright Green Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 14th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Bright Green’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bright Green has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Green stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

