Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 25.6 %

BRLT stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

