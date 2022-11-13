Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,207. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Broadway Financial

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

