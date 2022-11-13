Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $90.14

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.14.

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $440,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Centerspace by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE CSR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.