Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $212.00

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $224.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

