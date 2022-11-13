Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $137.22

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PTC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

