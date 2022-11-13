Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.