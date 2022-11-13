Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $73.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

