Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 643,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

