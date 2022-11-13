Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Bruker stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,781. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 357.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

