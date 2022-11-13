Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCUCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($46.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY remained flat at $28.68 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $36.70.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

