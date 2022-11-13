BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Vitru comprises approximately 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vitru were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Vitru Trading Down 0.9 %
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitru Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
