BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up about 0.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,141,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 233.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,479,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 110.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after buying an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $29,877,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after buying an additional 96,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rogers stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.55. 697,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,483. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $99.80 and a 12-month high of $274.51.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

