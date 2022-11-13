BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes $679,000 Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 360,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

