Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,742,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

