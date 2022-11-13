BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,562,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYTS remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

