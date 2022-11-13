Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Caesarstone Price Performance
Shares of CSTE opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.55.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
