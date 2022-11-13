Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of CSTE opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

About Caesarstone

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

