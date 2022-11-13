Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 14th

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Calavo Growers has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Calavo Growers by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

