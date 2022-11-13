California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.68% of Activision Blizzard worth $415,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.