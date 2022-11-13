California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.68% of Activision Blizzard worth $415,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.