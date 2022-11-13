California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Intuit worth $200,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Intuit stock opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

