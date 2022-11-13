California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $334,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

